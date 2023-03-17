Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

