Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $5,207,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,526,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

