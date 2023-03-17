Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 48,835 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 28,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

