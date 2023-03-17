Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 179,001 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

