Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BLPH opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

