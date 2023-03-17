Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
BLPH opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.34.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
