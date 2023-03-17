Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.51) price objective on the stock.

Midwich Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIDW stock opened at GBX 470 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £417.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.77. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400.38 ($4.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 693.60 ($8.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 475.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

