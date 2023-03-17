BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Lessened by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

