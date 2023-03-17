BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.59) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.59) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.03) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,466.67 ($30.06).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,355 ($28.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,705.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,483.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.00, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,040 ($37.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

