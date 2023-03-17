BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

