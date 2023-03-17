Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.62.

Insider Activity

Block Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $75.09 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

