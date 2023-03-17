Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Short Interest Down 5.0% in February

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,372 shares of company stock worth $3,446,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 572,895 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 730,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 544,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.89.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

