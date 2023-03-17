Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.19.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $315.16 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.14.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

