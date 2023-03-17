Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.93.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

