Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

