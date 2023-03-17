Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.