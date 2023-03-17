Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

