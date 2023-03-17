British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

