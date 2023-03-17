Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $21.88

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.