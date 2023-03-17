Brokerages Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $47.00

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

DGII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $3,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII opened at $32.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

