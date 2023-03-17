Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $210.04

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.00.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

