Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $79.86

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.1 %
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.