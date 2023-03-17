Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Price Target at $1,450.71

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,378.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.