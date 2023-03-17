Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $60.57

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $42.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

About Nuvei

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.