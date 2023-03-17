Bryan M. Hackworth Buys 5,000 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of 326.11 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.
Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
