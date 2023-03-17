Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.02).

BNZL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 3,375 ($41.13) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.52) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.13) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.29) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,001 ($36.58) on Friday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,542 ($30.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($39.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,904.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,143.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 45.40 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.39), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($474,775.82). In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.39), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($474,775.82). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($36.59), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($179,607.78). 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

