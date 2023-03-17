Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

