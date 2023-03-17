Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 4.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 3,233,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,510,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 31,721.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

