Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 4.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 3,233,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,510,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.27.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Canaan had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
