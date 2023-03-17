Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total transaction of C$719,267.80. In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$719,267.80. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.34, for a total value of C$101,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,537,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,730,767.32. Insiders have sold 301,030 shares of company stock valued at $24,153,063 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

