Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.