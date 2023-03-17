Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.01 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

