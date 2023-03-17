Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,576 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

