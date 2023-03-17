Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,744 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of CCI opened at $132.52 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

