Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $167.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

