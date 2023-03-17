Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.