Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 718.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $72.95 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.