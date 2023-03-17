Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

