Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 119,350 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of MPW opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

