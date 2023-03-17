Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $96.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.