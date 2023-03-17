Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.01 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.