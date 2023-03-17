Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 94.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 278,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ISD opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.