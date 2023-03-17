Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $80.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

