Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

