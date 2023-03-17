Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

