Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,839 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,492 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

