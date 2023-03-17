Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.