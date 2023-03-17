Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

