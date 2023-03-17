Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 84,241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $10.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

