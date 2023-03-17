Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 146,450 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,196,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,206 shares during the period.

NYSE:BLW opened at $12.76 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

