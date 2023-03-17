Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

