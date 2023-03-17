Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

